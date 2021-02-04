A look back in time – February 1981

Mary Alice Lair of Piqua was elected vice chairman of the Kansas Republican Party in Topeka Saturday.

*****

LONE ELM — Voters here, all 26 of them, will decide in the April 7 general election whether to unincorporate the city. The decision may be academic. Twelve of the 26 signed a petition asking for the referendum. The proposal came up because no one wanted to accept the responsibility of serving as an officer of the city, which is why one man, Merton White, is now serving as mayor, city clerk and city treasurer. White has decided he no longer wants to be the city government and no one appears willing to share those duties with him.

