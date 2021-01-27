A look back in time – January 1986

Ted Lucas will become president of Allen County Bank & Trust. Lucas, who has been a vice president at the bank the past three years, will replace Lynn Hartley who resigned to go to a bank in Joplin.
*****
Dr. Paul Hines, president of Allen County Community College, and his wife, Pauline, were found dead of gunshot wounds in their home. Law enforcement officials said the deaths appeared to be a murder-suicide. Hines assumed the ACCC presidency in 1982, succeeding Dr. Bill Spencer, now president of Highland Community College. An investigation into the deaths continues.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.