Jay Thyer was appointed Iola chief of police this morning by city commissioners. Thyer has been a member of the Iola police force since 1963 and was acting chief when he was appointed. He replaces Chief John Maier, who retired last month.

Craig Summers, son-in-law of Joe Audley, has purchased Audley’s Income Tax Service. The name of the business, now located at 110 East St., has been changed to Craig Summers Income Tax and Accounting Service.