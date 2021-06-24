A look back in time – June 1986

Kelly McCammon, a former Iolan who is a senior at Emporia State University, completed her track career there by placing in two events in the National Association Outdoor Championships last week in Russellville, Ark. She was second in the 3000 meter run and fourth in the 1500 meter race. Her times set ESU records and earned her All-American recognition for placing in the top six in each event. McCammon was the NAIA mile champion at the national indoor meet in February.

*****

The Rev. Arthur and Mrs. Mix will be moving June 17 to Spring Hill where Rev. Mix will be serving the Spring Hill and Bucyrus Methodist churches. He has been pastor of the Calvary and Salem United Methodist churches here for the past 11 years. Carol Mix taught at Allen County Community College four and a half years, served on the college board of trustees, was executive director of the Iola Chamber of Commerce for five years and the Bowlus Fine Arts Center for a year. She has been organist of the Iola Music Club’s Christmas Vespers and has been active in the Iola Community Theater.