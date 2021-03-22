A look back in time – March 1966

Stalnaker Construction was low bidder at $6,900 for the construction of two concession stands and a set of public restrooms at Riverside Park. A concession stand, storage room and public restrooms will be built behind the new baseball stadium and a concession stand will go at the swimming pool. The city also exercised its option to buy the property at the corner of Madison and Sycamore from Sumner Holcomb for $11,500. The corner lot, formerly occupied by a service station, will be used for off-street parking for the library and Bowlus Fine Arts Center.

*****

Mr. and Mrs. Lindon Samford will open a bookshop at 115 W. Madison next Thursday. The Samfords moved to Iola from Wichita. Mrs. Samford, the former Dorothy Estep, graduated from Iola High School. Her husband is a native of Texas.