IHS thespians cap fun-filled year

Iola High School’s drama department ended its year with all the bravado and glamour normally reserved for Hollywood bigwigs.

Friday’s 60th annual Little Scholars celebration recognized the thespians for their work on stage, behind the scenes and at various speech and drama competitions.

There was plenty to boast about, particularly with this year’s star-studded senior class.

Everett Glaze picked up two awards, the Best Actor Little Oscar for his work in “The Importance of Being Earnest” and the Don Bain Showman of the Year Award.

Meanwhile, classmates Cole Moyer was named the Outstanding IHS Players member, and Layla Newkirk was crowned Best Actress for her work in both “The Importance of Being Earnest” and “Shrek the Musical Jr.”

Senior Demarco Ross, a four-time state medalist in interpretation of poetry at the State Speech and Drama Championships, was voted this year’s recipient of the Susan S. Miller Iola’s Most Inspirational Team Member Award.

Max Andersen earned Best Supporting Actor and Taegan Noyes Best Supporting Actress for their work in “Earnest.”

Chloe Hoag was a two-time Little Oscar recipient. She was honored with a Theatrical Design Award for her scenic painting. Her stage work in a brief but memorable part in “Shrek” netted her the Boleslavski Award. Shaun McLaughlin received the Stanislavski Award for his work in “Shrek” as well. Those awards are dedicated to actors able to make an impact even with minor characters on stage.

Madeleine Wanker, a stagehand and quick change attendant for “Shrek,” earned the Fall Technical Award. Lily Lohman’s work as a stagehand for “Earnest” took home the Spring Technical Award.

Church Grundy and Jeffrey Ashworth were picked as the Female and Male Rookies of the Year, respectively, for their work on “Shrek.”

Ben Heiman was tapped as Underclass Man of the Year for “Earnest.” Sarah Ross was named Underclass Woman of the Year for her work on both the fall and spring plays.

Senior Gavin Jones received a special Little Oscar for his contributions to the drama program through his four years of high school.

Demarco Ross speaks after earning a Most Inspirational Forensics Team Member at Little Oscars Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Layla Newkirk sings a piece at Little Oscars Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Demarco Ross, from left, Max Andersen, Cole Moyer, Shaun McLaughlin and Everett Glaze perform a medley of songs at Friday’s Little Oscars Celebration. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Master of ceremonies John Higginbotham, from left, was joined by Iola Middle School students Aaliyah Rhoades, Piper Jordan, Eliana Higginbotham and Logan Thompson-Belknap at the onset of Friday’s Little Oscars celebration. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Stephanie Fees sings at Friday’s Little Oscars. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Kale Godfrey, left, and Briley Prather play “Skyfall” on saxophone Friday during Little Oscars. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Ben Heiman sings during Little Oscars Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Everett Glaze, right, sings a raucous version of “Let It Go” while Cole Moyer portrays a fluttering snowflake at Friday’s Little Oscars Celebration. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 8 photos

AS HAS BECOME a staple of the Little Oscars celebration, the festivities were highlighted by a number of musical skits and performances.

Stephanie Fees set the tone with a soulful rendition of “Make You Feel My Love,” Bella Rahming and Demarco Ross brought to life “Killing Me Softly,” first made famous by Roberta Flack, and later given an R&B remake by the Fugees.

Briley Prather and Kale Godfrey delighted the audience with a saxophone duet of Adele’s “Skyfall.”

Speaking of Adele, Newkirk served up a brilliant version of “Turning Tables.”