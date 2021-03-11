A look back in time – March 1986

Kelly McCammon, a senior from Iola on the Emporia State’s women’s track and field team, won the national title in the mile run at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Indoor Track Championships last weekend in Kansas City, Mo. She turned in a time of 5:02:09 to break her own school record set at the 1984 national meet.

*****

A donation of $5,000 has been received by the Bowlus Fine Arts Center from Judge and Mrs. Spencer A. Gard. This donation will be used to launch the Fine Arts and Cultural Foundation of the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. The foundation, which was approved by the USD 257 Board of Education Monday night, was established as a vehicle for donations and bequests to increase the trust principal. Only the income from such funds may be used for operations or capital improvements at the Center.