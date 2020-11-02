A look back in time – November 1960

Vice President Richard M. Nixon today formally conceded the election to Sen. John F. Kennedy. The dramatic concession announcement came at 9:47 a.m. Wednesday a few minutes after Kennedy had cinched election by winning Minnesota’s 11 electoral votes. Kennedy became the youngest man and the first Roman Catholic ever elected to the nation’s highest office. The unofficial popular vote gave Kennedy 50.4 percent and Nixon 49.6 percent. With California and Illinois still undecided it was possible for Kennedy to wind up with a wide electoral vote margin.

After all votes were counted, Kennedy won a 303 to 219 Electoral College victory and won the popular vote by 112,827, a margin of 0.17 percent.

