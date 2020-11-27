A look back in time – November 1995

Phyllis Meredith recently returned from the Death Valley 49ers’ Art Show and Encampment. She was one of 100 artists chosen to display their work at the show which depicted Old West life in the desert. Meredith travels to one or two such shows a month from April to November.

Terry Sparks’ State Farm Insurance office has moved to 15 W. Madison, formerly the home of Sophisticated Rose. Sparks has served as a State Farm agent for 15 years, the last 14 at 109 S. Washington.