 | Mon, Mar 04, 2024
A taste of the Old West

Iola Reads celebrates novel "True Grit" with Chuck Wagon Dinner and line dancing.

From left, Linda Johnson and Deb Greenwall serve chili to Beth Griffeth, at right. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Iola Reads volunteers and Iola Public Library staff served up chili, cornbread, “cowboy caviar” and more during a Chuck Wagon Dinner and line dancing event on Friday at the Dr. John Silas Bass North Community Center. A crowd of more than 50 attended the event, surpassing the organizers’ goal. The event is part of Iola Reads’ Community Selection to celebrate the novel “True Grit” by Charles Portis. The John Wayne movie will be shown at 6 p.m. today (Tuesday) at the library meeting room. A book discussion is at 7 p.m. Thursday at the library.

Ruby Crawford, of Humboldt, front, is part of a line dancing crew that led the evening’s entertainment.Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

