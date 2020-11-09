Adopt-a-Child needs more volunteers

The turnout for Adopt-A-Child has been so strong, organizers have announced a second sign-up day for families in need.
More than 145 children were registered by their parents on Thursday — more than all of 2019 — with the expectation that additional families are still adversely the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through Adopt-A-Child, benefactors purchase gifts and other essentials such as clothes or shoes for a child for Christmas.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives