Allen announces new Student Senate leaders

Allen Community College has announced the results of the recent student body election, welcoming the newly elected Student Senate for this academic year. This dynamic group of student leaders is poised to bring fresh ideas and a renewed sense of energy to the campus community. The newly elected members are committed to fostering an inclusive and collaborative environment, enhancing the overall student experience on Allen Community College’s Iola campus.
Student Senate Members for the 2024-25 Academic Year
President – Amogelang Mofokeng from Johannesburg, South Africa
Vice President – Lana Mayfield from Newton
Secretary – Jena Hendrix from Union, Missouri
Sophomore Senator – Michael Christopher from Topeka
Sophomore Senator – Reese Witherspoon from Garnett