Allen announces new Student Senate leaders

Allen Community College has announced the results of the recent student body election, welcoming the newly elected Student Senate for this academic year. This dynamic group of student leaders is poised to bring fresh ideas and a renewed sense of energy to the campus community. The newly elected members are committed to fostering an inclusive and collaborative environment, enhancing the overall student experience on Allen Community College’s Iola campus.

Student Senate Members for the 2024-25 Academic Year

President – Amogelang Mofokeng from Johannesburg, South Africa

Vice President – Lana Mayfield from Newton

Secretary – Jena Hendrix from Union, Missouri

Sophomore Senator – Michael Christopher from Topeka

Sophomore Senator – Reese Witherspoon from Garnett