Allen announces new Student Senate leaders

Student Senate plays a crucial role in representing the interests and concerns of the student body, recognizing student organizations, and collaborating with faculty and administration to enhance student life.

September 20, 2024 - 3:41 PM

Allen Community College Student Senate president, Amogelang Mofokeng from Johannesburg, South Africa, introduces himself to the board of trustees earlier this month. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Allen Community College has announced the results of the recent student body election, welcoming the newly elected Student Senate for this academic year. This dynamic group of student leaders is poised to bring fresh ideas and a renewed sense of energy to the campus community. The newly elected members are committed to fostering an inclusive and collaborative environment, enhancing the overall student experience on Allen Community College’s Iola campus.

Student Senate Members for the 2024-25 Academic Year

President – Amogelang Mofokeng from Johannesburg, South Africa

Vice President – Lana Mayfield from Newton

Secretary – Jena Hendrix from Union, Missouri

Sophomore Senator – Michael Christopher from Topeka

Sophomore  Senator – Reese Witherspoon from Garnett

