Allen County Sheriff

September 10, 2021 - 1:51 PM

Members of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department are, front row from left, Diane Rogers, Jennifer Friend, Stacy Jones and Brenda Beth; second row, Steve Womack, Nicole Gibson, Lisa Sears, Karma Knavel, Ethan Tavarez, Timothy Komma, Tanner Porter and Justin Thompson; third row, Sheriff Bryan Murphy, Wayne Carson, Patrick Cash, Daniel McMurray, Jeremy Dutton, Dalton Altis, Dathan McMurtrey, Dave Layman and Roy Smith; fourth row, Austin Dixon, Alex Reynolds, Travis Buck, Darrell Baughn, Ethan Chambers, Joe Stotler, Seth Pollet, Jason Kegler, Daren Kellerman and Nate Jackson.

