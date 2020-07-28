Letter to the editor – July 28, 2020

Dear editor,

As we near the date to elect those to represent us, I feel the need to write this letter in support of Jerry Daniels for Allen County Sheriff. He will bring to the table years of experience and knowledge that we need in this office. He has a work ethic that is strong and will operate with an unbiased and open mind to make sure justice is served in Allen County. We need someone who not only knows how but will keep our county safe.

For those of you who live within city limits of towns in Allen County, you are basically served by the city police department. Your knowledge of the sheriff’s department is limited to the multiple public relations posts and articles we all see often. For those of us outside city limits, and covered by the sheriff’s office, we need for you to help us by voting for a competent and willing sheriff who will actually do the job to keep Allen County safe.