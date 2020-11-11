Menu Search Log in

Anniversary: Merle and Julia Sterling

A card shower is planned to honor Merle and Julia Sterling, who will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday.

November 11, 2020 - 10:05 AM

A card shower is planned to honor Merle and Julia Sterling, who will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday.

Merle Sterling, son of Alvin “Ace” and Edna Sterling, and Julia Dorris, daughter of Marion and Lena Bell Dorris, were married Nov. 15, 1970, at Humboldt United Methodist Church.

The Sterlings, who live in Humboldt, made their living on the farm. Merle was a farmer, school bus driver for Humboldt USD 258 anda crude oil truck driver. Julia has worked as a farmer and housewife.

