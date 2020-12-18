Anniversary: Joe and Anita Baker

Joe and Anita Baker will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 20.
COVID-19 does not allow an appropriate celebration, but showering them with cards would be a wonderful way to hear from friends and family on this special occasion. Cards can be sent to Joe and Anita Baker: 925 400 St., Iola, KS 66749.
