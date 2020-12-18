Menu Search Log in

Anniversary: Joe and Anita Baker

70 years

Announcements

December 18, 2020 - 4:06 PM

Joe and Anita Baker will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 20. 

COVID-19 does not allow an appropriate celebration, but showering them with cards would be a wonderful way to hear from friends and family on this special occasion. Cards can be sent to Joe and Anita Baker: 925 400 St., Iola, KS 66749. 

The Bakers on their wedding day, Dec. 20, 1950
