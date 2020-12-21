Menu Search Log in

Anniversary: Joe and Anita Baker

Joe and Anita Baker celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 20. 

Community

December 21, 2020 - 9:13 AM

Joe and Anita Baker celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 20. 

COVID-19 does not allow an appropriate celebration, but showering them with cards would be a wonderful way to hear from friends and family on this special occasion. Cards can be sent to Joe and Anita Baker: 925 400 St., Iola, KS 66749. 

Related
December 18, 2020
July 24, 2020
December 10, 2010
October 22, 2010
Trending