 | Fri, Mar 29, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Birth announcement: Smart

Announcements

March 29, 2024 - 3:14 PM

Theodore Canoe Smart

Theodore Canoe Smart

Theodore Canoe Smart, son of Candace Gatson Smart and Nathan Smart of St. Charles, Mo., was born March 18, 2024, in St. Louis, Mo.

He weighed 9 lbs., and was 21.5 inches long. 

Maternal grandparents are Greg and Jennifer Gatson, Vandalia, Mo. 

Paternal grandparents are Jim Smart, rural LaHarpe and the late Lisa Smart.

Maternal great-greatparents are Jim and Louise Mayes of Elseberry, Mo.

Paternal great-grandparents are the late Jerry Smart and Thelma Culler of Colony.

Related
February 5, 2021
July 14, 2012
July 15, 2010
February 12, 2010
Most Popular