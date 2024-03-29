Birth announcement: Smart

Theodore Canoe Smart

Theodore Canoe Smart, son of Candace Gatson Smart and Nathan Smart of St. Charles, Mo., was born March 18, 2024, in St. Louis, Mo.

He weighed 9 lbs., and was 21.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Greg and Jennifer Gatson, Vandalia, Mo.

Paternal grandparents are Jim Smart, rural LaHarpe and the late Lisa Smart.

Maternal great-greatparents are Jim and Louise Mayes of Elseberry, Mo.

Paternal great-grandparents are the late Jerry Smart and Thelma Culler of Colony.