 Burlington to hold public meeting

A public meeting is Thursday, Nov. 16, to discuss the evaluation results of a graded exercise at the Wolf Creek Generating Station outside of Burlington.

Members of the public and the media are invited to attend this meeting beginning at 11 a.m. at the Coffey County Library, 410 Juniatta, Burlington.

The State of Kansas, along with Coffey County, will also participate with Wolf Creek Generating Station in a one-day exercise on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The exercise will require the activation of emergency facilities for the State of Kansas, along with Coffey County. The activities of the state, county and local units of government will be observed and evaluated by FEMA. The Wolf Creek Generating Station’s onsite performance will be observed and evaluated by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.