Chamber’s annual dinner is Feb. 24

The annual dinner for The Iola Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is Thursday, Feb. 24. This is a night where we celebrate the year’s achievements, look ahead to next year, and recognize those businesses that have made significant contributions to the economic and social wellbeing of our area.
The categories that will awarded to Chamber members at the Annual Dinner are:
* Community Support Champion — In recognition of outstanding loyalty, support, dedication and contributions to our community.
