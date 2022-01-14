 | Fri, Jan 14, 2022
Chamber’s annual dinner is Feb. 24

The Iola Area Chamber of Commerce will honor several businesses and individuals for their work in their community at the Chamber's annual dinner. This year's event is Feb. 24.

Announcements

January 14, 2022 - 11:41 AM

The annual dinner for The Iola Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is Thursday, Feb. 24. This is a night where we celebrate the year’s achievements, look ahead to next year, and recognize those businesses that have made significant contributions to the economic and social wellbeing of our area.

The categories that will awarded to Chamber members at the Annual Dinner are:

 * Community Support Champion — In recognition of outstanding loyalty, support, dedication and contributions to our community.

