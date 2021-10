Wildcat crowning

Marmaton Valley High School will crown its 2021 Fall Homecoming King and Queen Friday, prior to the Wildcats’ home football game against Oswego. Queen candidates are, front row from left, Aly Ard, Cadience Cook, Kendall Scharff and Kamryn Boyd. King hopefuls are, from left, Quincy Adams, Robert Cook, Garrett Henderson and Bryce Carman.