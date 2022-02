Marmaton Valley High School will crown its 2022 Winter Homecoming King and Queen Friday evening, when MV hosts Yates Center. The crowning ceremony will be prior to the girls varsity basketball game, approximately at 5:30. Candidates are, front row from left, Aly Ard, Kamryn Boyd, Cadence Cook and Carissa Mattox; second row, Quincy Adams, Ian Bostick, Bryce Carman and Robert Cook.