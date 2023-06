The Prairie Dell 4-H Club had an exchange meeting with the Square B 4-H Club on Monday, June 12.

To start the meeting, Lizzy Michael led both clubs in singing “The Itsy-Bitsy Spider.” For recreation, members played “Oh, the Places a Raindrop will Go” and learned about the water cycle.

The next regular monthly meeting of the Prairie Dell 4-H Club will be on July 3 at 7 p.m. at the Southwind Extension District office in Iola.