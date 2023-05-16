50th anniversary

James and Janice Fewins, Redfield, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The couple were married May 20, 1973. Reverend D. Bertil Gustafson performed the marriage ceremony at 4:30 p.m. at Friends Home Lutheran Church, Savonburg.

The couple has been blessed with three children and seven grandchildren: a daughter, Jennifer Yoder and her husband, Bart, and their children, Brayden and Madelyn; a son, Jonathan Fewins and his wife, Lisa, and their sons, Andrew, William, and Patrick; and daughter Joanna Fewins and her husband, Stephen, and their children, Elise and Eldon.