A look back in time – 70 years ago

Iola’s 106 municipal employees yesterday became eligible to participate in the federal Social Security program from which city workers have been excluded for the past 15 years. The federal law has been amended and the Kansas Legislature also passed a bill expanding coverage. A city ordinance has been passed to recognize the change. The change will be retroactive to Jan. 1 and municipal employees will pay their 1.5 percent tax on their wages for the entire year.

*****

Paul Redfern has become proprietor of the market at the Cut-Rate Grocery, purchasing it from John Masquelier. Redfern formerly managed the City Market on West Madison and more recently has worked in the market at the A. W. Anderson store on East Lincoln.