A Look Back in Time – December 1955

Iola commissioners passed a resolution authorizing a $900,000 revenue bond issue to build an addition to the municipal power plant that will include a 5,000 KW generator. The bonds will be retired with revenue from the sale of electricity. No tax revenues may be used.

*****

Representatives of the Continental Trailways and the Southern Kansas Greyhound lines announced their headquarters have been moved to the Hotel Kelley. Fred Hoye, owner of the hotel, will be the agent for the two bus lines beginning today.