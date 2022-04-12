A look back in time – April 1947

The revised ordinances of the City of Iola, as prepared by Spencer A. Gard, attorney, become effective April 1. T. E. Shanahan, city clerk, collaborated with Mr. Gard in preparing the volume. Perhaps the most radical change is the banning of open privies, several of which exist in the residential areas. The law provides that outside dry toilets shall be equipped with sanitary flushing devices, and connected with sanitary sewers.

*****

A new public accounting office was opened in Iola today at 3½ N. Jefferson by Orville L. Kretzmeier who is moving here from Topeka. He graduated from the school of business at Kansas University in 1942, and worked at an accounting firm in Topeka since being discharged from military service.