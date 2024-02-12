 | Mon, Feb 12, 2024
‘Building America’: Job creation on the horizon for Iola’s Peerless

Iola Peerless plant is poised to add a thermal department to its production line as well as more assembly lines. The plant will need more employees to do so.

February 12, 2024 - 2:53 PM

Workers stay busy on the assembly line at Peerless Products Friday. The facility will be adding more assembly lines and more jobs in the near future. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

“Growth” would be an appropriate word to describe Josh Granere’s tenure with Peerless Products, as well as the company itself. The Iola plant manager began with the window manufacturing company nearly 15 years ago in the fall of 2009, starting on the night shift paint line in Fort Scott and working his way up through the ranks and departments.

In 2020, the Moran native was named plant manager of the Iola facility.

Peerless was founded in Fort Scott in 1952 and expanded with the addition of a plant in Nevada, Mo., in 2019.

