‘Building America’: Job creation on the horizon for Iola’s Peerless

“Growth” would be an appropriate word to describe Josh Granere’s tenure with Peerless Products, as well as the company itself. The Iola plant manager began with the window manufacturing company nearly 15 years ago in the fall of 2009, starting on the night shift paint line in Fort Scott and working his way up through the ranks and departments.

In 2020, the Moran native was named plant manager of the Iola facility.

Peerless was founded in Fort Scott in 1952 and expanded with the addition of a plant in Nevada, Mo., in 2019.