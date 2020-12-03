Menu Search Log in

A Look Back in Time – December 1960

60 Years Ago

Around Town

December 3, 2020 - 10:03 AM

Alva Redding, Iola agent for the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, was surprised yesterday when Charles T. Williams, vice president and general manager of the company, stopped by to present him with a 23-jewel gold case Hamilton wristwatch, in recognition of Redding’s 50th anniversary as a Katy employee. Redding started with the Katy at Bangor — a small station southeast of Osawatomie — and has served at many places in eastern Kansas. He has been in Iola since 1943. Although several years past retirement age, Redding has no intention of quitting as long as his health permits him to handle the work. 

