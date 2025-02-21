Wayne Maple

Wayne Riley Maple, 87, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2025 in Redding, Calif., at Shasta Regional Hospital. He was born Dec. 16, 1937 in Wichita, Kansas to Glen and Eloise (Austin) Maple.
Wayne graduated from Wichita East High in 1955. On June 3, 1962, he married Evelyn Faye Dyer and that evening he graduated from Wichita State University with a degree in mathematics. Later that evening, Wayne and Evelyn left for Chicago to begin his new full-time career with IBM.
During his time with IBM, Wayne traveled to many countries and lived with his family in London and Japan where he learned to speak Japanese. He was an avid photographer and genealogist. Wayne started working for IBM while in college in 1957 and retired in 1991.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; son Kevin (Kalin) Maple of Redding, Calif.; daughter, Karen (Steve) Welck of Gardnerville, Nev.; sister, Ginny (Bob) Hawk, Iola; grandchildren Austin Welk, Maui, Parker (Allie), Phoenix, Ryan (Trisha) Boss, Redding, Matt (Jennifer) Boss, Redding, Tom (Kristi) Briner, Santa Cruz, Calif.; five great-grandchildren, Colton, Kylee, Oliver, Robbie and Clare, and nieces Angela Henry, Cathy Adams, and Gale Hoag.
Wayne will have a family graveside service and be interred next to his parents at Iola Highland Cemetery this summer when the fireflies are out.
