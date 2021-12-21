A look back in time – December 1971

The clear, crisp notes of “The First Noel” echoed across the square Friday afternoon as the Iola High School Brass Choir went caroling with their trumpets, French horns and tubas. Shown in a photograph, playing in their shirtsleeves, are Kathy Braker, Don Bain, Jr., Nolan Hodges, band director David Boyd, Melody Webb, Bryan Summers, Jay Herder, Danny Creitz, Craig Sarver and Doug Strickler. The 10 also went caroling to the elementary schools.

*****

GAS — Beginning in April, residents here will have to haul their own trash to the dump, as the city council voted to suspend the city’s trash collection agreement with C&E Trash Hauling.