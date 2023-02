Clarence Robinson, proprietor of Hart’s Cafe, received the man-of-the-year service award of the Iola Junior Chamber of Commerce at a “Bosses’ Night” dinner. Robinson’s outstanding service to Little League Baseball in Iola was noted.

*****

Melvin Bell will hold an open house Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the new home of the Bell Furniture Store on State Street about a block north of the National Guard Armory.