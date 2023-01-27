A look back in time – January 1996

Workers are remodeling a 1901 building on the corner of Bridge and 9th streets to make it into a restaurant and bed and breakfast. The building was the Bailey Hotel in its first life. It was most recently a furniture store. Paul Finney of Humboldt bought it with the intent of restoring it to its 1901 ambiance. He hopes to be open for business by October.

***

David Lee and Steve Conger have teamed up to provide Internet service to Iola. Lee owns LaHarpe Information Services, Inc., which provides Internet access, and Conger serves as a consultant in installing software to computers for Hiser Implement. A second business, Nautilus Commercial Data Systems, owned by Robin Boyer, also provides Internet access locally.