A look back in time – July 1950

Jimmie Heath, who nearly drowned yesterday afternoon, owes his life to Earl Miller, a former Scout master, and Charles Glenn, a member of Troop 55. Heath and a group of boys were swimming in Horville Lake when Heath went under. Miller was washing his car nearby when he heard cries for help, took off his shoes, jumped into the lake and was able to find Heath at the bottom of the lake and pull him ashore. He and Glenn then administered artificial respiration and were able to restore his breathing. By then firemen arrived, gave him oxygen and took him to the hospital where he is recovering. Both Miller and Glenn give Scouting credit for the training in emergency assistance they had received.

*****

Allen County will send eight men to Kansas City on Aug. 10 to take their physical examinations for the first draft call, Mrs. Cleo Golden, clerk of the board, said this morning.