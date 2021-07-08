A look back in time – July 1961

Iola’s governing body has decided to apply for participation in the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System which was established by the 1961 Legislature. Following an explanation meeting, city employees voted 60 to 5 in favor of joining the program which will be initiated in January, 1962.

*****

The establishment of a mental health clinic, supported jointly by Neosho and Allen Counties, seems assured, Charles Gray, president of the Allen County Mental Health Association reported to the group last night. The commissioners of both counties have agreed to include a half mill levy for the clinic in their 1962 budgets. The levies were authorized by a mental health bill passed by the 1961 Legislature.