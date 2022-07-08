A look back in time – July 1972

City crews are busy extending utility lines to the north Iola Industrial Park to serve Inter-Collegiate Press, Inc. The company will build a plant with 50,000 square feet of floor space in the park this summer and fall. City Superintendent Jim Wilson said a 12-inch water line and a four-inch diameter gas line will soon be in place.

*****

Iola’s Marching Mustangs made it to Indianapolis and back with about $550 to spare, said Don Bain, principal of the high school. Joe Bill George, band director, praised the band for its performance in the 2.5 mile parade in downtown Indianapolis and later around the race track itself and said he was proud of their behavior.