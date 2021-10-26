A look back in time – October 1951

Dale W. Muns, Neosho Falls hardware merchant whose store was virtually filled with muddy water during the July flood, will soon open a new lumber yard in Iola. Muns has purchased two acres of land on the west side of State Street running from the Santa Fe crossing to the first road north. He is now building lumber sheds that will be about 300 feet in length and a temporary office.

*****

The Eagle Scout award will be presented to Lewis Lust Monday evening during a court of honor to be held by Troop 55 in Fellowship Hall in the basement of the First Methodist Church.