A look back in time – September 1986

Dale Creitz will be inducted into the Kansas Music Educators Association Hall of Fame during a state meeting of the organization in Wichita on Feb. 27. The recognition is the highest honor the KMEA bestows.

*****

President Ron Garner of Allen County Community College said the ACCC farmland north of Iola on U.S. 169 will be used this school year as an agricultural lab project. Wheat will be planted and calves raised, he said. He said he hoped to broaden the agricultural offerings at the college.