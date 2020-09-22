A Look Back in Time – September 1990

Bill Hardwick of Iola won the men’s A singles championship in tennis in the state tournament at Salina. Other Iolans competing were Lyle Kern, Alan Keller and Jay Kretzmeier.
Crews are working to raze the Hixon’s Office Supplies and Equipment building that was destroyed in the west side fire on Aug. 10. The buildings which housed Hixon’s, T.C.’s Diner, the John Foust Law office and the China Palace restaurant all will be razed.
