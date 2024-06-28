Area news briefs

Tyners named grand marshals

YATES CENTER — Rick and Cora Tyner were named grand marshals for the upcoming Toronto Days parade, according to the Yates Center News.

Toronto Days is from July 1 to July 7. The parade is at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6.

Rick Tyner is a lifelong resident of Toronto, working first for the Woodson County Road and Bridge Department followed by a long stint with the Kansas Department of Transportation. Cora has lived in the area for a dozen years. Now retired, both remain active in the community.

Woodson County gets new attorney

YATES CENTER — Mary Ann Shirley is the new Woodson County Attorney according to the Yates Center News. Members of the Woodson County Republican Committee picked Shirley in an 11-4 vote over Elizabeth Oliver.

Shirley replaces Zelda Schotterbeck, who was appointed as the 31st Judicial District Magistrate Judge for Woodson and Wilson Counties.

Shirley’s legal career includes work as a public defender and as a municipal judge.

County clerk resigns

YATES CENTER — Woodson County Clerk Tesla Bayles informed county commissioners Tuesday that her last day of work will be July 5, according to the Yates Center News.

Bayles said she is resigning due to health reasons concerning her high-risk pregnancy.

Labette Community College’s radiography grads earn high marks

PARSONS — Graduates of Labette Community College’s radiography program earned a 100 percent pass rate on a national examination, the Parsons Sun reported.

The two-year program equips graduates with the skills to become X-ray technologists. It’s the ninth consecutive year that LCC graduates have accomplished such a feat, the Sun reported. The American Registry of Radiologic Technologists exam is required to gain certification.

Parsons High hires new girls basketball coach