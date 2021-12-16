 | Thu, Dec 16, 2021
Two arrested after multi-county chase ends in Humboldt

A 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee failed to stop for a Kansas Highway Patrol Officer in Woodson County, leading to a chase along county roads into Humboldt.

December 16, 2021 - 9:53 AM

Law enforcement officers from multiple departments look over the scene in Humboldt where two people were arrested after a police chase that started in Woodson County. Photo by Bob Johnson / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Two people are in custody following a 34-minute car chase Wednesday that started in Yates Center and ended in Humboldt.

Kansas Highway Patrol spokesman Rick Wingate said James Waggoner, Erie, was driving a black 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee when officers attempted to stop him for an apparent traffic violation in Yates Center.

But rather than stop, Waggoner led deputies with the Woodson County Sheriff’s Department on a chase that traveled along U.S. 54 before zig-zagging along county roads south of the highway.

