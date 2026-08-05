Area students earn KU degrees

LAWRENCE — The names of more than 6,800 graduates at the University of Kansas for summer and fall 2025 and spring 2026 have been announced by the University Registrar. Many graduates and candidates for degree celebrated by participating in KU Commencement, which took place May 17.

Among the area graduates:

Macie Jean Hoag, Iola, Bachelor of Arts in Speech-Language-Hearing

Elanie R. Sturgeon, Iola, Bachelor of General Studies in English

Jonathon A. Poffenbarger, Iola, Master of Social Work

Teryn Lee Johnson, Humboldt, Doctor of Physical Therapy

Samuel I. Neeley, Humboldt, Bachelor of Science in Business in Accounting and Bachelor of Science in Business in Finance

Simon B. Stephens, Humboldt, Bachelor of General Studies in Political Science

Athena Brianne Bradshaw, Moran, Bachelor of Science in Microbiology

Clara Margaret Boyd, Moran, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Lindsey Godderz, Colony, Bachelor of Science in Business in Management & Leadership

Tyson Glen Hermreck, Colony, Bachelor of Science in Business in Finance

Miranda K. Meats, Le Roy, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Studies

Summer 2026 degrees are conferred in early fall.