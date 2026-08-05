Area students earn KU degrees

LAWRENCE — The names of more than 6,800 graduates at the University of Kansas for summer and fall 2025 and spring 2026 have been announced by the University Registrar. Many graduates and candidates for degree celebrated by participating in KU Commencement, which took place May 17.
Among the area graduates:
Macie Jean Hoag, Iola, Bachelor of Arts in Speech-Language-Hearing
Elanie R. Sturgeon, Iola, Bachelor of General Studies in English
Jonathon A. Poffenbarger, Iola, Master of Social Work
Teryn Lee Johnson, Humboldt, Doctor of Physical Therapy
Samuel I. Neeley, Humboldt, Bachelor of Science in Business in Accounting and Bachelor of Science in Business in Finance
Simon B. Stephens, Humboldt, Bachelor of General Studies in Political Science
Athena Brianne Bradshaw, Moran, Bachelor of Science in Microbiology
Clara Margaret Boyd, Moran, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Lindsey Godderz, Colony, Bachelor of Science in Business in Management & Leadership
Tyson Glen Hermreck, Colony, Bachelor of Science in Business in Finance
Miranda K. Meats, Le Roy, Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Studies
Summer 2026 degrees are conferred in early fall.