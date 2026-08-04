Wildcats hit the weights eying TRL title

MORAN — Looking for their fourth consecutive Three Rivers League title, the Marmaton Valley High School football team packed the weight room Monday to kick off their final week of strength and conditioning.

Looking to build off their 8-2 run, which ended in the postseason quarterfinals following an 84-74 shootout loss against Frankfort, the MVHS Wildcats’ participation in strength and conditioning has Coach Max Mickunas encouraged for the upcoming season.

“Our weight room attendance has been pretty good, but as a coach you think it could always be better,” Mickunas said. “We’re a stronger team than we were last year as far as the weight room. That will translate to the field, and we have a great offensive line. They’ve really been putting in the work.” Ryler Stone works on his max in the clean during Tuesday’s workout at Marmaton Valley High School. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

Marmaton Valley’s return to the top of the Three Rivers League standings may be more difficult than ever this season. Along with ascending programs in Oswego and Yates Center, and former 11-man teams Pleasanton, Southeast and Erie moving down to eight-man, the Wildcats will have their hands full. Still, Mickunas likes the challenge and its ancillary impact on the postseason.

“I’m happy to have a little more competition, and be prepared for those four-quarter games in the playoffs,” Mickunas said. “A lot of teams in the area have really improved, and there is a target on our back and that comes with the expectation of winning. That’s something these guys are used to, but we’re going to have to be ready to play every week this year.”

Senior all-state honorable mention linemen Dagan Barney and Mason Ferguson are also looking forward to the increase in TRL difficulty. Both benefited from the weight room this summer as Ferguson did 200-pound repetitions on the bench during Monday’s workout. Despite reloading in the backfield after graduating many of their skill position starters, Ferguson touted the Wildcats’ next-man-up mentality for keeping them so successful throughout his high school career.

Lane Lord works on his bench max Tuesday. Photo by Jimmy Potts / Iola Register

“It’s all about getting in the weight room and working on form — the low man always wins,” Ferguson said. “We’re prepared. We have Dagan and me on the left. I think we’re ready for anybody. Even if there are larger guys on the other side, we’re a team and we’re going to push through.”

A familiar face in a new place this season will be senior all-state honorable mention running back Cooper Scharff. After showing flashes of his speed in track and on the basketball court following the fall and winter sports seasons, Scharff will move to receiver and likely be the primary target for likely first-year starting quarterback Kaden McVey.

“We’re going to continue getting stronger, but we’re also going to keep building our relationships with each other, putting it on the field and continue dominating,” Scharff said. “This prepares us for better competition and for the future in the playoffs. Our skill positions will be fine. We’re ready, and even in our struggles we pick each other up.”

