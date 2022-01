EMPORIA — Several local students were among those named to the Emporia State University Honor Roll.

The designation goes to those who maintain a 3.8 semester grade-point average with a full-time schedule.

Local honorees are Sidney Shelby and Jessica Tidd of Iola, Dawn Bradford of Bronson, Austin Crabtree and Benjamin Prasko of Colony and Bryli Copeland, Kyra Ohl and Braelyn Falls of Le Roy.