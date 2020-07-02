Students recognized

TOPEKA — Washburn University has announced its spring 2020 Dean’s List honorees. To qualify, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.
Dean’s List honorees include Karlee Hammond of Colony; Marissa Luney of Le Roy; and Braden Plumlee, Bobbi Sinclair and Krista Wilson, all of Iola.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives