Students recognized

TOPEKA — Washburn University has announced its spring 2020 Dean’s List honorees. To qualify, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

Dean’s List honorees include Karlee Hammond of Colony; Marissa Luney of Le Roy; and Braden Plumlee, Bobbi Sinclair and Krista Wilson, all of Iola.