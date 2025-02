The American Red Cross needs local do-gooders to give blood on Tuesday, March 11.

Doors are open from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the John Silas Bass North Community Building, 505 N. Buckeye, Iola.

Red Cross officials say the region’s blood supply has dipped significantly and are asking people of all blood types — especially those with type O negative blood —to consider giving.

For more information visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).