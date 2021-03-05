Red Cross blood drive in Iola next week

IOLA — The American Red Cross is celebrating Red Cross Month in March.

A blood drive is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the North Community Building Meeting Room.

According to the Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds to respond to patient emergencies. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all require blood. All blood types are needed.