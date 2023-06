Fantasy novelist L. A. Holloway, Iola, will be at Iola Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday to discuss her career as a self-published author and tell all about her latest and fourth book, “Reborn as the Villainess?! I’ll Rewrite the Plot!”

Autographed copies will be available.

Her books are for sale on Amazon and have garnered four stars on Goodreads.