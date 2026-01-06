Bourbon County Arts Council hosts annual exhibit

FORT SCOTT — The Bourbon County Arts Council (BCAC) has announced its call for entries for the 34th Annual Fine Arts Competition and Exhibit. The annual exhibit will be held at the Danny and Willa Ellis Family Fine Arts Center on the campus of Fort Scott Community College, Thursday, March 5, through Saturday, March 14.

The mixed media competition is open to artists age 16 and older. Categories include Ceramics, Drawing and Graphics (Pencil, Pen, Ink), Fiber Art, Glasswork, Jewelry, Mixed Media, Painting (Oil & Acrylic), Pastel, Photography, Printmaking, Sculpture, and Watercolor.

A “Theme” category has been added; the theme this year is “Life Inspiring.” An artist may create a piece in any of the above media categories, as it relates to the theme. Entry fees are $10 per piece for Bourbon County Arts Council members and $20 per piece for non-members.

IN THE PAST, artists were permitted to enter a total of five pieces, with three allowed in any one category. Due to space limitations and the growth of this exhibit, artists now may submit a total of four pieces, with three of those allowed in a single category.

Cash awards totaling greater than $3,500 will be made for Best of Show in 2D and 3D, first and second place winners in each category, and a popular vote winner.

The BCAC is no longer accepting pieces shipped for entry into the exhibit. Entry deadline and payment are due by Feb. 27. Late entries will not be accepted.

Artwork will be received at the Ellis Fine Arts Center on Sunday, March 1, between 1 and 4 p.m. Juror critique of the artwork will occur on Wednesday, March 4. This is closed to artists and the public.

ARTISTS ARE invited to attend the Chamber Coffee hosted by the BCAC on Thursday, March 5, at 8 a.m., at the Ellis Center. A reception will be held that evening from 6 to 8 p.m., for participating artists. The exhibit will be open for public viewing on Thursday, March 5, and Friday, March 6, as well as Monday, March 9 through Friday, March 13, from noon until 7 p.m. It will also be open Saturdays, March 7 and March 14, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Artists may pick up their work on Saturday, March 14, between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. The Danny and Willa Ellis Family Fine Arts Center is at 2108 Horton St.

Entry forms may be requested by contacting Deb Anderson at 620-224-8650 or drpeppersilly@yahoo.com, or Deb Halsey at 620-224-0684 or debhalsey61@gmail.com.