Entries sought for art competition

The Bourbon County Arts Council’s 32nd Annual Fine Arts Competition and Exhibit will be held at the Danny and Willa Ellis Family Fine Arts Center on the campus of Fort Scott Community College on Thursday, Feb. 29, through Saturday, March 9.

The mixed media competition is open to artists aged 16 and older. Categories include ceramics, drawing and graphics (pencil, pen, ink), fiber art, glasswork, jewelry, mixed media, painting (oil and acrylic), pastel, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and watercolor.

A new category this year is “Art of Everyday Life.” An artist may create a piece in any of the media categories, as it relates to the theme. Entry fees are $7.50 per piece for Bourbon County Arts Council members and $10 per piece for non-members. Artists may enter up to five pieces, but only three in any one category. Entry deadline and payment are due by Feb. 23. No late entries will be accepted.